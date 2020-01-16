Watch A Trailer For New The Band Documentary Once Were Brothers

Subsequent month, a brand new documentary in regards to the Band known as As soon as Have been Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band , will hit theaters. Based mostly on Robertson’s 2016 memoir of the identical identify, it was directed by Daniel Roher and government produced by Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard. (Scorsese, after all, directed the legendary The Final Waltz movie of their “farewell” live performance.)

The film traces the historical past of the Band and consists of uncommon archival footage and interviews with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel, David Geffen, Ronnie Hawkins, and extra. It'll be in choose theaters on 2 /21.

Watch a brand new trailer for it beneath.