Watch: AAP Leader Loses His Cool Over A Reporter’s Question

Chandigarh:

Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann misplaced his cool on a journalist on Tuesday whereas holding a press convention in Chandigarh.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur received indignant after the journalist questioned his occasion’s visibility within the state and mentioned that it appears the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is the principle Opposition occasion in Punjab because it was protesting towards the Congress authorities.

“Who says this? You are taking Sukhbir Badal seriously…,” Mr Mann mentioned in his reply.

When the journalist tried to ask one other query, the AAP chief mentioned: “Have you taken a contract to ask all the questions?”

#WATCH Verbal spat between AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and a journalist, throughout a press convention in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/9csQthaODG — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Later, Mr Mann stood up and charged in direction of the journalist. Nonetheless, he was stopped by his occasion leaders. The reporter even requested him to reply the questions after going again to his seat.

Later, the occasion leaders might be seen attempting to pacify him and urging him to maneuver on to different questions.