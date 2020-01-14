Watch: AB de Villiers Takes Sharp Catch On Big Bash League Debut

AB de Villiers took no time to go away a mark within the Huge Bash League (BBL) as he took a pointy catch by diving ahead on his debut. The catch which AB de Villiers took at quick additional cowl to dismiss Jonathan Wells for 14 runs helped his Brisbane Warmth teammate James Pattinson full his five-wicket haul. The match commentators had been left ecstatic with AB de Villiers’ effort as one in all them mentioned, “leading commentary again, AB welcome to the heat, takes the catch, Jimmy Pattison has five”.

Take a look at the good catch right here:

AB de Villiers takes the sharp catch, and James Pattinson has FIVE! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4oTv9zgo71 — KFC Huge Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020

De Villiers was introduced with the Brisbane Warmth cap by former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds. His BBL debut comes in opposition to the Adelaide Strikers.

The previous South Africa captain was lured to Brisbane by skipper Chris Lynn as they had been collectively within the IPL however in several groups within the Indian home T20 league. De Villiers mentioned he was excited to bat with the six-hitting sensation for the primary time.

“It could be interesting, I don’t know what to expect. We know each other from chatting at IPL but it’s an interesting dynamic with two players at the crease, it either works or it doesn’t,” de Villiers mentioned on Lynn.

“I’ve got a feeling it’s going to work and be very nice to watch. Hopefully I’ll do most of the watching at the non-striker’s end,” he added.

De Villiers additionally mentioned he feels the identical form of stress regardless of which event or match he’s enjoying at.

From 304 T20s, de Villiers has amassed 8511 runs at a median of 37.49 with 4 tons and 61 half-centuries.

(With IANS inputs)