Watch: Afridi Says He Smashed TV After Daughter Imitated ‘Aarti’ Scene

Shahid Afridi is dealing with the wrath of netizens after an outdated video emerged of him saying that he smashed a TV at his home after he noticed his daughter imitating an ‘aarti’ scene whereas watching an Indian present. Shahid Afridi is requested by the anchor if he has ever damaged a TV in anger. “I’ve damaged the TV as soon as. Broke the TV due to my spouse. There have been plenty of these Star Plus dramas that had been fairly standard. I exploit to inform my spouse to observe it alone and never let the youngsters watch. As soon as I got here out of the room and noticed one in every of my youngsters copying an ‘aarti’ scene whereas watching a Star Plus present. I checked out her after which smashed the TV into the wall,” the previous Pakistan all-rounder replied.

The video was posted by a Twitter person and instantly went viral. Many customers slammed the previous Pakistani cricketer for his feedback.

That is actuality of secularism in Pakistan, TVs are damaged for exhibiting Hindu rituals & folks applaud it pic.twitter.com/PXKcs5wcyf — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 28, 2019

The surfacing of the video comes in the back of different former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Danish Kaneria grabbing headlines for a few of their feedback.

Talking on a PTV present titled ‘Recreation on Hai’, Akhtar had alleged that there have been gamers who didn’t need Kaneria to be a part of the Pakistan group as a result of he’s a Hindu, and that the spinner was by no means given due credit score for his performances.

Kaneria supported Akhtar’s declare, saying there have been a “few players” who focused him for being a Hindu throughout his time with the nationwide group however by no means felt the urge or the strain to alter his faith.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)