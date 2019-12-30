News sports

Watch: Afridi Says He Smashed TV After Daughter Imitated ‘Aarti’ Scene

December 30, 2019
2 Min Read
Watch: Shahid Afridi Says He Smashed TV After Daughter Imitated

An outdated video of Shahid Afridi has gone viral on social media. © AFP

Shahid Afridi is dealing with the wrath of netizens after an outdated video emerged of him saying that he smashed a TV at his home after he noticed his daughter imitating an ‘aarti’ scene whereas watching an Indian present. Shahid Afridi is requested by the anchor if he has ever damaged a TV in anger. “I’ve damaged the TV as soon as. Broke the TV due to my spouse. There have been plenty of these Star Plus dramas that had been fairly standard. I exploit to inform my spouse to observe it alone and never let the youngsters watch. As soon as I got here out of the room and noticed one in every of my youngsters copying an ‘aarti’ scene whereas watching a Star Plus present. I checked out her after which smashed the TV into the wall,” the previous Pakistan all-rounder replied.

The video was posted by a Twitter person and instantly went viral. Many customers slammed the previous Pakistani cricketer for his feedback.

That is actuality of secularism in Pakistan, TVs are damaged for exhibiting Hindu rituals & folks applaud it pic.twitter.com/PXKcs5wcyf

— Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 28, 2019

The surfacing of the video comes in the back of different former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Danish Kaneria grabbing headlines for a few of their feedback.

Talking on a PTV present titled ‘Recreation on Hai’, Akhtar had alleged that there have been gamers who didn’t need Kaneria to be a part of the Pakistan group as a result of he’s a Hindu, and that the spinner was by no means given due credit score for his performances.

Kaneria supported Akhtar’s declare, saying there have been a “few players” who focused him for being a Hindu throughout his time with the nationwide group however by no means felt the urge or the strain to alter his faith.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)


Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment