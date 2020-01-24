Watch: Alex Ross Misses “Catch Of Millennium”, Alex Hales Pulls One Off

Australia’s uncapped batsman Alex Ross made a powerful effort to drag off a troublesome catch in a Massive Bash League (BBL) match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in Hobart on Friday. Whereas Alex Ross did not seize the “catch of millennium”, his namesake teammate Alex Hales pulled off the same catch with unbelievable athleticism. The BBL shared movies of each the efforts, leaving followers astonished on Twitter. “Oh, whoa, oh! Nooooo! Alex Ross has nearly taken the catch of the MILLENNIUM!” the BBL captioned the video of Alex Ross’ effort on its official Twitter deal with.

— KFC Massive Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2020

“Alex Ross couldn’t quite pull it off… Alex Hales could!” the BBL adopted it up with one other video, this time a profitable catch by the England opener.

— KFC Massive Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2020

On the second ball of the fifth over by Sydney Thunder’s bowler Gurinder Sandhu, Hobart Hurricanes batsman Mac Alister Wright flicked the ball excessive towards sq. leg. Ross got here working from a good distance, caught the ball and threw it excessive within the air as he stepped over the rope.

Nevertheless, Ross failed to finish the catch as when he dived again he missed the possibility and the ball rolled into the rope for 4. He saved two runs for the workforce.

On the fifth ball of the 13th over by Arjun Nair, Hales claimed a shocking catch at lengthy on to dismiss David Miller. Hales jumped as much as take the catch, tossed it up as he fell over the rope and dived again in to finish the stunner.

Sydney Thunder’s spectacular fielding could not save them from a defeat as they misplaced to Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in the long run.