WATCH | Allu Arjun breaks down at music concert of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL)

Allu Arjun Military celebrates third anniversary













The viewers bought to witness the emotional facet of trendy star Allu Arjun when he broke down in tears whereas talking about his father Allu Aravind on the music live performance of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) on Tuesday night.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is scheduled for worldwide launch on January 12 as a Sankranti deal with for all mega followers. Allu Aravind, who has co-produced it with S Radha Krishna, held a grand musical live performance at Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad on January 6, as part of its promotions. Together with its forged and crew, many celebs from the movie business have been current on this event.

The viewers and celebs witnessed a special facet of the trendy star on the musical live performance of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Addressing the gathering, Allu Arjun mentioned, “Generally, I and my father feel shy to speak about each other and it is a sentiment in my family. We love each other but never speak about it. We are angry with each other, but we never make it public (laughs). We keep it within us.”

Allu Arjun and his father Allu AravindTwitter

Although his father launched his profession and gave him some hits, Allu Arjun has by no means thanked him. He mentioned, “My father has produced my first film and he launched me. Ever since I have done around 20 movies. We have some of them together. A few were hit, while others flopped. But I have never said thanks to him even at home. For the first in my life (pauses for few seconds), Thank you, daddy!”

As he continued to talk, Allu Arjun turned emotional and broke down in tears. The actor mentioned, “Thank you is not just for doing movies with me. I realized one thing after the birth of my son. (He becomes emotional and gets in tears). I will never become greater than my father. (Erases his tears).”

Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.PR Handout

Allu Arjun added, “I will never become bigger than my father. I wish I would become at least half of him. I love my father more than anything in this world. I never had an opportunity to tell him. I think this is one of the best opportunity to tell that daddy I love you. I never told you. Thank you! Thank you!”

Whereas his son Arjun was getting emotional on the stage, Allu Aravind watched him from the viewers gallery with a smile on his face. He rose from his seat, ran to the stage, hugged him, patted his again and got here again to his seat. This emotional bonding between the daddy and son was one of many highlights on the musical live performance of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.