Watch Anderson .Paak Play A Drum Solo On The Price Is Right

It's Music Week on The Value Is Proper . Main as much as this Sunday's Grammys broadcast, the long-running consumerist orgy disguised as a daytime recreation present – a beloved mainstay of my childhood, together with Grocery store Sweep – will welcome Anderson. Paak, Diplo, Haim, Meghan Trainor, and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump to (ahem) showcase their expertise. The episodes have been taped in early December, and now they’ve began to roll out.

The primary Music Week visitor to come back on down is Anderson .Paak. His look included a 30 – second drum solo. It seems he additionally spun the Showcase Showdown wheel, helped to indicate off the merchandise throughout a recreation of Plinko, and celebrated vigorously with a profitable contestant. Take a look at visible documentation of all this beneath.

Drum roll please… Let's welcome our first visitor of #PriceIsRight Music Week, @AndersonPaak! pic.twitter.com/nV92Tm7JtJ – The Value Is Proper (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020

No Sunday scaries right here as a result of your Monday simply obtained a complete lot higher! @AndersonPaak will likely be our first visitor on #PriceIsRight Music Week TOMORROW on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/5o5IkhTPgY – The Value Is Proper (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020

Anderson Paak is the visitor mannequin on the worth is correct (?) And the vitality he's bringing is infectious !!! CBS, let him be on each ep !! pic.twitter.com/aeI0YE84kb – blunt observations (@bluntobs) January 20, 2020

In case you have been questioning, Drew Carey is now in his 13 th 12 months internet hosting the present, and sure, Bob Barker remains to be alive at age 96.