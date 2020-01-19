Watch Angel Olsen's Solo Piano Cover Of “More Than You Know”

Angel Olsen launched among the best albums of 2019, All Mirrors , and she or he not too long ago stopped by the SiriusXM studios to carry out a canopy of “More Than You Know.” Olsen has carried out the quilt on her most up-to-date tour, simply her and a piano, and she or he carried over that intimate association to this in-studio.

The tune, which was revealed in 1929, was composed by Vincent Youmans and written by Billy Rose and Edward Eliscu. (Sure, Eliscu is expounded to SiriusXM host Jenny Eliscu – he's her grandfather.) It's been recorded by a number of completely different artists through the years, however the SiriusXM video particularly references the model that Ann-Margret recorded for her 1961 album And Right here She Is .

Watch under.