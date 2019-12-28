WATCH: ‘Angry’ and ‘Young’ Salman Khan lashed out at Rajeev Masand on being asked about his laid-back attitude

Salman Khan, Rajeev MasandTwitter

Nobody would have thought that after a steep downfall in the course of the late 2000s when movies like – Yuvraaj, Kyun Ki, Jaan – E – Mann had been crashing each critically and commercially, Salman Khan would proceed to be within the trade at present. Go away apart the query of him churning out crores of crores yearly with back-to-back blockbuster hits.

Salman Khan has himself mentioned that it took him a protracted whereas to remodel himself from Salman Khan to Sallu to the Bhai that he’s generally known as at present. Whereas Salman Khan’s humanitarian work hasn’t gone seen, there was a time when Salman Khan used to lose his cool on the drop-of-a-hat. And never simply that, whereas virtually all of his friends vowed to work higher and strived for achievement, everybody was conscious of Salman’s laid-back perspective who did not take his profession severely.

Salman Khan

It was throughout one such interview with Rajeev Masand the place the movie critic had requested Khan about his laid-back perspective. Sharply reacting to his accusation in a miffed tone, Salman had mentioned, “Ye achhi quality hai ke kharab quality hai?” A docile Rajeev had mentioned, “Agar potential hai aur usko explot nahi kiya to achhi kaisi ho sakti hai?” A visibly aggravated Salman had then mentioned, “Mujhe to bhai bahut badhiya quality lagti hai. Kyunki ek aisa waqt aayega jis waqt kuch nahi hoga. Us waqt jo ambitious log hain unko vo situation handle karne mein bahut dikkat hogi. Bahut mushkil hoga unke liye. Mere liye to ye hai, nahi hai; it’s just the same.”

Salman won’t have taken his work severely again then, however now, there is no such thing as a denying that Salman is among the most hard-working actors we have now within the trade at present. Not solely does he bear rigorous coaching for all his movies however he additionally makes certain by no means to make anybody wait on the units for him. Nevertheless, Salman nonetheless feels that the presence of a star like him would not assure a movie’s success.