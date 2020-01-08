Watch: Big Bash League Witnesses Historic Double Hat-trick Day

The Large Bash League (BBL) has to date lived as much as followers’ expectations because it has offered them with some thrilling contest between the bat and ball. The sport’s shortest format is commonly criticised for being a batsman’s recreation, however the bowlers have additionally grabbed headlines with some spectacular bowling spells, proving the naysayers fallacious. In two completely different BBL video games on Wednesday, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Pakistan quick bowler Haris Rauf claimed hat-tricks enjoying for Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars respectively. Rashid Khan, who performs in several leagues throughout the globe, picked his third T20 hat-trick enjoying for Adelaide Strikers towards Sydney Sixers.

Listed below are the movies of each the hat-tricks:

Rashid Khan’s hat-trick was unfold throughout two overs. He first dismissed opposition skipper James Vince on the second final ball of the 11th over after which eliminated Jack Edwards leg-before-wicket for a golden duck.

Rashid, who’s the No. 1 T20I bowler on the planet, trapped Jordan Silk (16) on the primary ball of the 13th over to finish his hat-trick.

Regardless of shining with the ball and returning with figures of four for 22 in his 4 overs, Rashid could not assist his aspect win the match. Rashid’s spell, nonetheless, did give Sydney Sixers some nervy moments of their average 136-run chase.

Ultimately, birthday-boy Josh Hazlewood smashed three consecutive boundaries off the bowling of Peter Siddle to complete off the match within the 19th over, with eight balls left. Sydney Sixers gained the match by two wickets.

The second hat-trick of the day got here when Melbourne Stars’ Haris Rauf eliminated Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams off successive deliveries within the final over of Sydney Thunder’s innings. This was the primary hat-trick for any Melbourne Stars bowler within the BBL.

Rauf was the decide of the bowlers for his aspect as he dismissed three batsmen, gifting away simply 23 runs in his four-over spell. His spell additionally helped Stars prohibit Thunder to 145/5 at Melbourne Cricket Floor, Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars driving on half-centuries from opener Marcus Stoinis (50 off 44) and skipper Glenn Maxwell’s 59 not out off 37 balls chased down the entire fairly comfortably, successful the match by six wickets with 13 balls left. They changed Sydney Sixers on high of the factors desk after registering their sixth win from seven video games.