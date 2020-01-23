Watch Billie Eilish’s new self-directed video for ‘Everything I Wanted’

Billie Eilish has shared a brand new, self-directed video for her newest single ‘Everything I Wanted’.

Learn extra: Billie Eilish – Album Of The Yr: 2019 was hers

The pop star introduced the arrival of the clip on her Instagram web page earlier right this moment (January 23), sharing a snippet of the video.

““everything i wanted” VIDEO OUT IN ONE HOUR EVERYWHERE 12PM PT. DIRECTED BY ME! STARRING MY BRUDDER FINNEAS😁😁” she captioned the put up.

The video begins with the phrases: “Finneas is my brother and best friend. No matter what the circumstance, we have always and always will be there for each other.” It then reveals Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas in a automotive driving via a metropolis at evening. The 2 stare straight forward as she lip syncs to the observe, Finneas solely turning his head as his sister begins to drive onto a seaside and in direction of the ocean.

In a press launch, Eilish mentioned: “My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasises that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything. This is the second video I’ve directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too.”

In the meantime, the musician has confirmed her plans to make a brand new album this yr. When requested if she would launch a brand new report throughout an interview at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO live performance final weekend (January 18-19), Eilish responded: “This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

She additionally gave an replace on her forthcoming AppleTV documentary, which is anticipated to observe the star within the wake of the discharge of her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, in March final yr.

“I’ve seen no part of it,” she mentioned. “I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

Eilish is nominated in three classes at this yr’s NME Awards, together with Finest Album In The World, Finest Music In The World and Finest Solo Act In The World. The winners might be introduced on February 12 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.