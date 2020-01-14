Watch: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya’s 27 ‘Answers’ On CAA Event At School Is Viral

Kirit Somiaya had only one response: “Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai (I have answered your question)”.

Mumbai:

A faculty in Mumbai, which organised an occasion in help of the controversial Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) and requested college students to write down letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “thanking” him for the legislation, has been issued discover by the Maharashtra authorities.

College students of the Dayanand Balak Balika Vidyalaya in Mumbai’s Matunga have been requested to attend the programme, organised by the BJP on Friday.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who visited the college on Monday and met with the authorities, lashed out in a video on the state’s Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress authorities for the discover to a faculty “for an attempt to raise awareness among children about a law passed in parliament.”

However to questions from HEARALPUBLICIST on dragging schoolchildren into politics over the citizenship legislation, which has precipitated protests throughout the nation, Kirit Somiaya had only one response: “Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai (I’ve answered your query)”.

The BJP chief repeated that sentence 27 instances.

He was requested a number of questions:

*Questions are being raised on CAA politics in a faculty, and BJP leaders have been additionally concerned

*Schoolchildren have been informed about “traitors” opposing the legislation when many adults are but to grasp it.

*Was it not mistaken to prepare such an occasion in a faculty?

*Do you assume it’s proper to inform babies about CAA and ask them to write down postcards to the federal government?

*Do you haven’t any reply to those questions?

*We would not have requested these questions in the event you had already answered them.

*That is like asking a machine. Kirit Somaiya was within the college however he’s saying nothing.

To every query, Mr Somaiya had the identical response.

The college administration is being questioned for involving college students in politics. The schooling division has despatched discover asking the college to elucidate.

A trustee of the college administration stated: “This was a BJP programme that was organised in the school ground and we had invited the principal. Some students accompanied him after school got over. The students wanted to know more about the CAA. Some students wanted to ask questions and we could not refuse. The school has nothing to do with the programme.”

The Mumbai college occasion was organized amid nationwide protests by school college students, activists and opposition events towards the religion-based citizenship legislation. The federal government says the CAA will assist non-Muslim minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – to turn out to be Indian residents simply in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution. However critics worry the CAA discriminates towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.