Watch: BJP’s Pragya Thakur Gets Earful From SpiceJet Fliers Over Seat Row

Passengers advised Pragya Thakur that she mustn’t maintain “50 people at ransom”.

Two days after a disagreement between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and air staffers over seating preparations resulted within the delay of a Delhi-Bhopal SpiceJet flight on Saturday, a video of the incident confirmed the politician arguing with different passengers over the inconvenience they had been being subjected to on her account.

The footage exhibits individuals confronting Ms Thakur with reminders that as a consultant of the individuals, she was duty-bound to not “trouble” them. “You should have the moral compass to own up if other people are being inconvenienced because of you. Despite being a (political) leader, you are holding 50 people at ransom,” one in every of them is heard telling the Bhopal MP.

Within the background, a girl passenger tells attendants that it’s their duty to resolve the problem on the earliest. “Is there no value for anybody’s time? Why don’t you take a decision on this? There is no professionalism here,” she says.

Ms Thakur was irritated over not being allowed to take a seat on a pre-allotted seat because of guidelines that forbid wheelchair-bound passengers from occupying the emergency row. Though the chief ultimately moved to a different seat, she lodged a criticism in opposition to the airline after reaching the Bhopal airport.

“The attendants on this airline do not behave properly with passengers,” she advised reporters.

SpiceJet responded by saying that whereas it regrets the inconvenience brought on to the BJP chief, passenger security is an element it can not compromise on.

Within the video, Ms Thakur is heard telling indignant co-passengers that she is prepared to relinquish her seat as long as the problem is clarified by way of documentary proof. “I said this at the beginning — show me your rulebook. If I don’t feel comfortable, I will go,” she says, including that she had boarded the airplane “even though it does not have a first class section”.

Ms Thakur, an accused within the Malegaon blasts, had defeated Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh by a margin of almost three.65 lakh votes to win the Bhopal seat within the Lok Sabha elections.

