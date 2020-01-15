Watch | BMTC woman chief behind wheels of Volvo bus, sends message of woman empowerment

On-line dna check susceptible to hacking













In an try to encourage extra ladies workers to step ahead and drive Volvo buses, IAS officer C Shikha, the managing director of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Company (BMTC) drove a Volvo bus on the Hoskote Volvo driving coaching centre.

A video of the IAS officer surfaced the web whereas she was test-driving a Volvo bus on Tuesday, January 14. Within the video, C Shikha was seen behind the wheels as she was assisted by senior BMTC officers. The BMTC MD drove the bus with the intention to carry out a high quality test on the check observe.

In current instances, C Shikha is likely one of the first IAS officers to have inspected a Volvo bus by check driving it herself. The workers, particularly the BMTC ladies workers had been overwhelmed by this gesture of their MD.

‘Extra ladies staffers ought to drive Volvo buses’

In an interview, C Shikha stated, “I just wanted to get a feel of public transport and also experience the feeling of driving a Volvo.” She additional added, “More women staffers should come forward to drive Volvo buses. I was doing a quality check as we are in the process of procuring these buses.” BMTC has 6,400 buses and workers round 14,000 bus drivers with a day by day ridership of 36 lakhs.