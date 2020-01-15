News

Watch | BMTC woman chief behind wheels of Volvo bus, sends message of woman empowerment

January 15, 2020
In a viral video, the managing director of BMTC, C Shikha was seen driving a Volvo bus with the intention to carry out a high quality test on the check observe of Hoskote Volvo driving coaching centre.

In an try to encourage extra ladies workers to step ahead and drive Volvo buses, IAS officer C Shikha, the managing director of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Company (BMTC) drove a Volvo bus on the Hoskote Volvo driving coaching centre.

A video of the IAS officer surfaced the web whereas she was test-driving a Volvo bus on Tuesday, January 14. Within the video, C Shikha was seen behind the wheels as she was assisted by senior BMTC officers. The BMTC MD drove the bus with the intention to carry out a high quality test on the check observe. 

In current instances, C Shikha is likely one of the first IAS officers to have inspected a Volvo bus by check driving it herself.  The workers, particularly the BMTC ladies workers had been overwhelmed by this gesture of their MD. 

#Bengaluru: #BMTC managing director C Shikha drives a Volvo bus on a test-track on the bus coaching centre. @TOIBengaluru @BBPVedike @dipika_bajpai @IASassociation @Ratnaprabha_IAS @silk_board @MarathahalliBrg @WFRising @sandeeprrao1991 @mathangcito @BalooET pic.twitter.com/umZIoAQHUF

— Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) January 14, 2020

‘Extra ladies staffers ought to drive Volvo buses’

After metal flyover, BMTC’s proposal of 150 electrical buses at Rs. 2.7 crore every raises eyebrows Pictured: BMTC busWikimedia Commons

In an interview, C Shikha stated, “I just wanted to get a feel of public transport and also experience the feeling of driving a Volvo.” She additional added, “More women staffers should come forward to drive Volvo buses. I was doing a quality check as we are in the process of procuring these buses.” BMTC has 6,400 buses and workers round 14,000 bus drivers with a day by day ridership of 36 lakhs. 

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
