WATCH Bobby Lashley & Lana’s Reverend Attacked By Security During WWE RAW

January 7, 2020
Bobby Lashley and Lana have been purported to get married final week, however their Reverend didn’t get to complete the job. That modified this week, however it was virtually a harmful scenario for his or her

Following AJ Types’ section on RAW, Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Reverend rolled within the ring. Apparently, no one alerted safety about this as a result of he bought tackled.

The digital camera confirmed this scramble within the ring for a second as they drained to tug the Reverend out. Clearly, every part turned out okay as a result of the Reverend appeared protected and sound through the section the place he accomplished Lana and Bobby Lashley’s nuptials.



Increase goes the dynamite!

