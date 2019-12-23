Watch Bray Wyatt Get His Hands On New Fiend Funko Pop Vinyl

The Fiend is getting his personal Funko Pop Vinyl determine. They received’t be launched till February, however loads of followers have pre-orders in already.

Wyatt received a replica a bit early and he was fairly happy with what Funko was in a position to do along with his alter-ego’s design.

Wyatt didn’t truly unbox the brand new Fiend Funko determine. The truth is, it looks like that they had that determine in a Funko protector field to verify no person opened it.

On this particular episode of the Firefly Enjoyable Home, Bray Wyatt received his fingers on the coveted Fiend Funko. It’s a fairly entertaining video, particularly for those who’re a fan of Bray Wyatt and all of his loopy antics.