Watch Brighton vs Tottenham Live Stream Reddit Free

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspurs are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, 26th december 2019 the boxing day premier league action. This game will kickoff the boxing day proceedings and Mourinho will be hoping his side can start quick off the mark after that 2-0 defeat in the hands of london rivals Chelsea last weekend.

After two games on the road, Brighton & Hove Albion is heading back home. Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium. Tottenham will be strutting in after a win while Brighton will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Brighton was not quite Chelsea’s equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Brighton fell to Chelsea 2-0. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Brighton of the 3-0 defeat they experienced in the two teams’ previous fixture April 3.

How To Watch Brighton vs.Tottenham

When: Thursday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Where: New Tottenham Stadium

Tottenham’s home form has been pretty decent this season where they won 5 of their 9 games so far while Brighton’s have only won twice away from home which goes to show how big a task is this for Brighton to get a positive results. Mourinho is likely to make couple of changes in the starting lineup with Son suspended (red card) we might see Lucas Moura, Eriksen and Delle Alli starting in attacking roles behind Harry Kane. While Dier and Sissoko to start in holding roles.

Tottenham’s should cruise to victory in this one as far as form and quality of players available at disposal for both teams are concerned. However Premier League’s been unpredictable and I can see Brighton putting up a fight. However with Harry Kane upfront all Spurs need is couple of half chances.

The cable TV is getting unwanted day by day. Many of the viewers are switching their loyalties towards the internet and watch their favorite content on the live stream. There are several live streaming channels that are providing the live telecast of the Tottenham vs. Brighton match. Watching the content is possible anywhere and anytime with live streaming. Unlike cable TV it has no limitations and is way cheaper. let’s take a peek at which are the channels to watch the Premier League.

BT Sport: – Official Channel

Bt sport is the official to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton match live. It has again managed to acquire the telecast rights of all the Premier League matches. It is one of the premier sports channels in the UK. You need a broadband connection to watch BT sport. For the BT Sport users, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is always an avenue to watch the content on their mobile or PC.

NBCSN

Next up is the NBCSN to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton match live. You can access the live streams of the premier league matches on NBCSN by validating with a cable, satellite, or subscribing to it. There are no extra charges for the channel.

You can watch the match by logging on to NBC Sports with your credentials and then you are good to go. The streaming of the Tottenham vs Brighton match will be HD quality. The match will be telecast in the United States for all the soccer fans. So, you just have to sit in front of your television and binge-watch your favorite sport.

Fubo TV

Next is the Fubo TV to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton match live in the United States. The channel is one of the best when it comes to watching sports content. It has a single bundle to offer which is fubo. With Fubo you can get a lot of other channels such as SI. You can add more channel packs and also the premium networks according to the interests.

They provide 30 hours of DVR cloud space, which can be increased up to 500 hours by paying $9.99 per month on top. You can watch content simultaneously on two screens an account if you want to add a third screen, which is available at an extra charge. Read the fuboTV review before deciding to subscribe.

Sling TV

Sling TV is another solution to watch Tottenham vs Brighton match live. The main focus of the channel is the give the users highly customizable plans. Sling TV offers a total of three bundles and you can choose any of the following. The Blue which costs $30 per month, the Orange which costs $45 per month and the combo of Blue + Orange which costs $45 per month.

You can add extra channel packs along with some of the premium networks at extra cost. The cloud DVR space which has a storage of 50 hours can also be added at an extra cost of $5 per month. Read the Sling TV review for complete information.

