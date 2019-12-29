GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
Final week Broncos fullback/tight finish Andrew Beck had his first NFL go completion. This week he received his first landing.
Rookie quarterback Drew Lock discovered Beck in the long run zone for a 1-yard landing late within the second quarter Sunday towards the Raiders.
The rating gave Denver a 10-Three lead going into halftime.
