First TD of the season for @SkeeterMills__‼️#BeatTheLions pic.twitter.com/JjBcZ7Wyv7

— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2019

One other play, another choice.

This time on a run-pass choice, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock faked a handoff to Phillip Lindsay earlier than shoveling it to DaeSean Hamilton for the rating.

Denver led 20-17.