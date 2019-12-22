WATCH: Broncos’ Diontae Spencer’s 47-yard kickoff return to open second half vs. Lions
December 23, 2019
2 Min Read
GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
That is the way you begin the second half, @DSpencer4_!#BeatTheLions pic.twitter.com/47ur2ugji7
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2019
There’s a motive why Diontae Spencer is an alternate to the Professional Bowl sport.
The Broncos’ return man gave Denver an enormous begin to the second half towards the Lions Sunday by returning the ball 47 yards to midfield.
Denver and Detroit had been tied at 10-apiece.
Lions 10, Broncos 10: Live blog — real-time updates from the Week 16 NFL game in Denver
Stay updates, tweets, pictures, evaluation and extra from the Broncos sport towards the Detroit Lions at Empower Area at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.
WATCH: Broncos’ Royce Freeman’s touchdown run against Lions
Within the second quarter Sunday, Denver operating again Royce Freeman plowed via the Lions’ entrance line into the tip zone. The rating minimize Detroit’s lead right down to 10-7.
Broncos Insider: The team’s best surprise players and biggest disappointments of 2019
Courtland Sutton nonetheless managed to get to the 1,00zero yard receiving mark final week, even regardless of constant double groups for a lot of the final couple months.
Broncos and fan interest: Was big no-show count earlier this month one-time blip or cause for concern?
As they had been enjoying within the Dec. 1 sport towards the Chargers, Broncos defensive finish Derek Wolfe and cornerback Chris Harris observed the large swaths of empty seats inside Empower Area at Mile Excessive. Hundreds of them.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Add Comment