GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
Run, @I_CU_Boy, run! 💨#BeatTheLions pic.twitter.com/w462NtEvuo
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2019
Phillip Lindsay is quick.
The Broncos operating again carved by the Lions protection within the fourth quarter on Sunday en path to a 27-yard landing.
The rating gave Denver a 27-17 lead.
It additionally put Lindsay at 103 yards dashing on the day and 952 on the season.
-
Broncos 27, Lions 17: Live blog — real-time updates from the Week 16 NFL game in Denver
Stay updates, tweets, photographs, evaluation and extra from the Broncos recreation in opposition to the Detroit Lions at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.
-
WATCH: Broncos’ Diontae Spencer’s 47-yard kickoff return to open second half vs. Lions
There is a purpose why Diontae Spencer is an alternate to the Professional Bowl recreation.
-
WATCH: Broncos’ Royce Freeman’s touchdown run against Lions
Within the second quarter Sunday, Denver operating again Royce Freeman plowed by the Lions’ entrance line into the top zone. The rating reduce Detroit’s lead right down to 10-7.
-
Broncos Insider: The team’s best surprise players and biggest disappointments of 2019
Courtland Sutton nonetheless managed to get to the 1,00zero yard receiving mark final week, even regardless of constant double groups for a lot of the final couple months.
Here are the websites source page
where you can get the source link
Add Comment