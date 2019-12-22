GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
That is the way you reply. 👊#BeatTheLions pic.twitter.com/hh2ciAv2rJ
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2019
And the Broncos are on the board.
Within the second quarter Sunday, Denver working again Royce Freeman plowed via the Lions’ entrance line into the top zone. The rating reduce Detroit’s lead all the way down to 10-7.
It was Freeman’s third dashing landing of the 12 months.
-
-
-
Broncos and fan interest: Was big no-show count earlier this month one-time blip or cause for concern?
As they had been taking part in within the Dec. 1 recreation towards the Chargers, Broncos defensive finish Derek Wolfe and cornerback Chris Harris observed the large swaths of empty seats inside Empower Subject at Mile Excessive. 1000’s of them.
-
Courtland Sutton’s breakout season has Broncos believing the wideout “can be one of the best to ever play”
Sutton ranks tied for fourth within the AFC with 1,019 receiving yards. He has six touchdowns, and the second-year wideout can also be tied for first within the league with 16 “big-play” catches (25 yards or extra).
Add Comment