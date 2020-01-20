Watch Bruce Springsteen make three surprise live appearances in one night

Bruce Springsteen made a shock efficiency in his native New Jersey yesterday (January 19), showing on stage throughout Parkinson’s charity Mild Of Day’s 2020 version of their Winterfest profit gig.

The Boss first took to the stage throughout Jesse Malin’s set on the historic Stone Pony venue in Asbury, New Jersey, as a part of every week of fundraising exhibits.

“We’re going to bring out a guy, an older guy,” Malin mentioned introducing the veteran musician.. “He sings pretty good.”

The 2 then carried out a duet of ‘Broken Radio’ from Malin’s 2007 album ‘Glitter in the Gutter’, and a rendition of Malin’s ‘Meet Me at the End of the World’ which featured Springsteen on guitar.

That was not Springsteen’s solely visitor spot of the night time, nonetheless. He later joined Willie Nile to play ‘One Guitar’, earlier than becoming a member of Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers for a full ten-song set.

In addition to taking part in a number of Grushecky’s materials, the gang had been additionally handled to plenty of Springsteen tracks together with ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’, ‘Atlantic City’ and ‘The Promised Land’.

And on high of all that, on the finish of the night time’s programming virtually each musician who had carried out on the invoice took to the stage collectively, taking part in ‘Thunder Road’ and Springsteen’s aptly-named ‘Light Of Day’.

2020 marks the 20th version of Winterfest, with Springsteen’s look following an analogous efficiency again in 2015.