Watch: Caught Kissing On Camera At Live Game, Man’s “Guilty” Reaction

The ‘Kiss Cam’ has turn into a significant rave within the US, particularly throughout basketball matches within the NBA. Even former US president Barack Obama and the-then First Girl Michelle Obama had been filmed on the ‘Kiss Cam’ throughout an interval within the match-up between the American Olympic crew and Brazil’s gamers. However not everyone seems to be comfy or completely satisfied when caught kissing on digital camera, particularly when one is taken utterly unawares. In a single such occasion, throughout a soccer match in Ecuador, a person was caught on digital camera kissing a woman subsequent to him, however as quickly as he realised that it was being beamed reside on the massive display and televisions all world wide, he reacted awkwardly, distancing himself from the woman.

The video of the incident went viral on social media with many poking enjoyable of the person’s for his “guilty” response.

Within the soccer match between Barcelona de Guayaquil and Delfín, the person is seen along with his arm round a younger girl sitting subsequent to him and because the digital camera comes on them, he’s seen giving her a kiss.

However as quickly as he seems to be up, possibly realising that they’re on the massive display, the smile disappears from his face and that of the woman, he rapidly takes his arm away and with a critical face begins wanting round.