Watch: Chahal Introduces “Yorker Queen” After India’s Win In Indore

Navdeep Saini was the star for India because the hosts registered a simple win over Sri Lanka within the second T20I of the three-match sequence in Indore on Tuesday. Navdeep Saini picked up two wickets and conceded simply 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. After the match, Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not included within the taking part in XI, interviewed Shardul Thakur and Saini. Throughout the dialog, Yuzvendra Chahal complimented Navdeep Saini for bowling correct yorkers whereas taking a cheeky dig on the younger fast-bowler. “Since Jasprit Bumrah is the yorker king, so are you yorker queen?” Chahal jokingly requested Saini that left all everybody in splits.

— BCCI (@BCCI) January eight, 2020

Within the match, Virat Kohli gained the toss and opted to bowl. The bowlers struck in unison as India managed to limit Sri Lanka to a below-par complete of 142 for 9 of their allotted 20 overs.

Whereas Saini picked up a few wickets, Shardul Thakur bagged three within the 19th over.

Chasing 143 for the win, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul laid the muse for the hosts with a gap stand of 71 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga was the choose of the bowlers who completed with figures of two for 20 from his 4 overs.

Hasaranga had struck twice in two overs to depart India at 86 for 2 at one stage.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then placed on a 51-run stand for the third wicket.

Kohli completed the match with a most over sq. leg to assist India take an unassailable 1-Zero lead within the three-match sequence.

The primary match was referred to as off on account of damp patches on the pitch. Pune will host the third and last T20I on Friday.