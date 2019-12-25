Watch: Chilling Video Of Tiger Charging At Boy At Ireland Zoo

The tiger who ran in the direction of the boy was hit by the glass wall.

What begins as a standard video of a father capturing his son on digital camera at a zoo in Eire shortly turns into an indication of why the tiger is without doubt one of the fiercest predators strolling the Earth.

Within the video, shot at Dublin Zoo, a tiger separated from guests via a glass enclosure, may be seen charging in the direction of slightly boy solely to be stopped by the glass pane.

The boy’s father, who goes by the title of RobC on Twitter, shared the terrifying clip on December 23 on the social media platform. “My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today,” he wrote.

Because the boy poses apart from the glass, the tiger slowly approaches him. Nonetheless, he pauses when the boy seems to be behind. As quickly because the boy begins posing once more, the tiger runs in the direction of him and will get hit by the window wall.

Noticing the tiger’s stance, Rob may be heard within the video asking his son, Sean, to remain and proceed posing for the digital camera.

The scary video has been shared over 10,000 occasions and appreciated greater than 46,000 occasions.

One other video surfacing on the web reveals the tiger approaching three kids who visited the zoo with their household on the identical day.

Paul Moran, who tweeted the video may be heard telling his daughter and two nephews, “It’s coming for you”, who’re sitting with their again to the large cat. Certainly one of his nephew, Ryan, who was having fun with watching the tiger was all shocked when attacked by the animal, exclaiming “Oh My God!”

