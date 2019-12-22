Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up SCG With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League

Chris Lynn, captain of the Brisbane Warmth, was at his explosive finest in a Large Bash League fixture in opposition to Sydney Sixers on Sunday. Chris Lynn, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians’ newest recruit, smashed Sydney’s bowlers to all around the park on the iconic Sydney Cricket Floor. Chris Lynn struck 94 runs off simply 35 deliveries to assist his staff put up a mammoth whole of 209 for 4. Lynn hit 4 boundaries and 11 maximums throughout his keep on the crease. Lynn equalled his personal document of most variety of sixes in a Large Bash League innings. The Australian shares the document with Chris Gayle, Craig Simmons, who had additionally hit 11 sixes in a Large Bash recreation.

Watch the highlights of Chris Lynn’s explosive knock right here:

On the IPL 2020 public sale, Chris Lynn was purchased by four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for his base worth of Rs 2 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) launched the 29-year-old forward of the public sale after the Australia batsman spent 5 seasons with the franchise.

Earlier, Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques received the toss and elected to bowl in opposition to the guests.

Sean Abbott offered the primary breakthrough within the second over when he eliminated Max Bryant for only one.

Sam Heazlett then placed on a 84-run with skipper Lynn for the second wicket earlier than he was stumped off Ben Manenti. Manenti struck once more to get the prized scalp of Lynn.

Matt Renshaw continued the onslaught as he remained unbeaten on 60 off simply 39 deliveries.