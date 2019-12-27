Yearly, Yo La Tengo play a giant present on every night time of Hanukkah. This 12 months, Christmas occurred to fall on the fourth night time of Hanukkah. Yo La Tengo bassist James McNew used to play within the '80 s / early' 90 s indie rock band Christmas. And this 12 months, at Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah present on Christmas, Christmas reunited. Christmas the band reunited on Christmas the day for Hanukkah. Bought that?

BrooklynVegan reviews that Chistmas ’Michael Cudahy and Liz Cox, additionally of Flamable Edison, joined Yo La Tengo onstage throughout their set to cowl France Gall and April March. And afterwards, they caught round with James McNew to play a set of their very own, their first present collectively in over 25 years.

In fact, Christmas weren't the one visitors of the night. C.J. Waiters, the trumpet and French horn participant who's labored with Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Sufjan Stevens, and extra, joined Yo La Tengo on just a few songs. Later, Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth helped them cowl Velvet Underground's “Heroin.” And for the encore, Ranaldo and opening comic Todd Barry performed alongside on some extra covers. Watch some footage beneath.