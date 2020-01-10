Watch Cigarettes After Sex Step Out Of The Shadows On Kimmel

Cigarettes After Intercourse's languid dream-pop lends itself to a sure mystique. It's intimate, mysterious music that’s arguably higher served by by no means seeing the artist who made it, leaving a lot to the creativeness. I really feel the identical approach about Rhye and different teams on this milieu. However Cigarettes After Intercourse can be a significant indie band signed to a big file label, which suggests they must exist in public, too – generally even on TV.

The band supported final yr's Partisan album Cry final night time with a efficiency on Jimmy Kimmel Reside . Though they’ve appeared on Final Name With Carson Daly through repurposed live performance footage, I consider this was their first time performing in a TV studio. On the present correct, they carried out the one “Heavenly.” Then, for an internet additional, they did “Touch.” In the event that they needed to puncture the phantasm that this music merely conjures itself out of skinny air, they at the least did so with suitably shadowy stage lighting.

Watch each performances under.

Cry is out now on Partisan.