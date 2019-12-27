Watch: Dale Steyn’s Sweet Revenge After Being Torn Apart On BBL Debut

Dale Steyn made his long-awaited debut within the Massive Bash League (BBL) on Friday however did not have the most effective of begins. Dale Steyn was included within the Melbourne Stars staff rather than Golden Cap wearer Haris Rauf of Pakistan within the match in opposition to Adelaide Strikers on the Carrara Oval in Queensland. Nonetheless, the veteran South African quick bowler was instantly put beneath stress by the spectacular Jake Weatherald. Beginning his BBL marketing campaign with a dot ball, Steyn was then smashed for back-to-back sixes which was adopted by back-to-back fours.

Hit for 20 runs off his first 5 deliveries within the Massive Bash League, Steyn had the final snort when he dismissed Weatherald on the ultimate ball of the over.

Weatherald tried to play one other large shot, however this time did not get the specified connection and ended up lobbing a easy catch to Melbourne Stars all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Watch Dale Steyn’s first over within the BBL:

Dale Steyn got here into the Massive Bash League on the again of some advantageous performances within the Mzansi Tremendous League. Taking part in for Cape City Blitz, the South African completed because the third-highest wicket-taker within the event with 15 wickets in eight matches.

Steyn missed Melbourne Stars’ opening two video games as a consequence of a aspect pressure suffered earlier than arriving in Australia. His inclusion within the staff meant that Melbourne Stars needed to axe the league’s joint-highest wicket-taker this season.

In his two video games, Rauf took seven wickets, together with a five-wicket haul in opposition to the Hobart Hurricanes, and conceded simply 5.87 runs per over.

In the meantime, the Melbourne Stars additionally welcomed again Australian star Nathan Coulter-Nile, who had missed the beginning of the event with an ankle damage.