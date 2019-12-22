Watch Darbar Audio Launch Live Online On Sun Tv | Live Steam On Sun NXT | Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss

The audio launch of Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Darbar is being telecasted by Solar TV. Darbar is an AR Murugadoss movie. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty. The movie is all set to launch for Pongal 2020.

And naturally, followers of Rajinikanth are excited to observe their hero’s speech and speeches of different solid and crew. Although many of the followers already know what their hero wore, did and spoke, they’ll nonetheless wish to watch the occasion.

தர்பார் திரைப்படத்தின் பிரமாண்ட இசை வெளியீட்டு விழா உங்கள் #சன்டிவி -யில் இன்று மதியம் 2.30 மணிக்கு. காணத்தவறாதீர்கள். எடிட்டிங் மற்றும் தயாரிப்பு @LycaProductions#[email protected] | @ARMurugadoss | @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/adi26PGObb — Solar TV (@SunTV) December 22, 2019

Watch Darbar Audio Launch Telecast On Solar TV Right now

Speaking about data, Solar TV is predicted to file the best TRP throughout the occasion. In actual fact, netizens have estimated that it will get the best TRP amongst all occasions and flicks ever telecasted on TV.

Solar TV is seen doing promotions for the telecast in the very best means. Even followers are appreciating their means of promotion and advertising and marketing.

Darbar Audio Launch Dwell Stream On-line on Solar NXT App

You may even watch Solar TV dwell on Sunnxt. However for watching Solar TV, that you must have a premium account. So in case, you cant watch it on a TV, ensure you purchase the premium account earlier than the dwell telecast begins.