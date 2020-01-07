Watch David Byrne Talk To Seth Meyers About Performing On Broadway & amp; Getting Advice From Jerry Seinfeld

Real American rock legend and pleasant human being David Byrne – fairly presumably the person who has worn grey hair higher than some other man in historical past – is presently within the midst of a run of Broadway performances of his present American Utopia . Byrne has all the time been a theatrical performer – see Cease Making Sense the best live performance movie ever made, for proof – so this Broadway factor looks as if a pure development. The present runs by means of subsequent month, and he has already promoted it with frankly unimaginable performances on a few late-night exhibits. And final night time, he was on TV simply to provide an interview, which can also be a hell of lots of enjoyable to look at.

Byrne was a visitor on final night time's episode of Late Evening With Seth Meyers – to not carry out, however to speak in regards to the expertise. It is a good late-night interview, because it's not the standard factor the place the host is clumsily organising the agreed-upon anecdotes that the visitor will then inform. As a substitute, it's two good individuals who appear to love one another quite a bit having a superb little dialog.

Speaking to Meyers, Byrne mentions that it's good to have the ability to go dwelling each night time whereas performing – suggesting that the Broadway residency could be the higher-brow model of the Vegas residency – however that Broadway audiences anticipate various things. He additionally talked about getting recommendation from Jerry Seinfeld. Meyers mentions that his pal Amy Poehler has been to see Byrne’s Broadway present a number of occasions and that she retains bringing well-known mates, which is enjoyable to consider. And Byrne mentions that he by no means notices the celebrities within the crowd however that the members of his band all the time inform him, which can also be enjoyable to consider. Watch the interview beneath.

Byrne was additionally on CBS This Morning this previous weekend, speaking to former MTV Information anchor Serena Altschul about turning into a grandfather and about all of the voter fraud that he, a Scottish native, has unwittingly dedicated over time. Watch that section beneath.

David Byrne's American Utopia is working six days per week at Broadway's Hudson Theater till 2 / 16 . You’ll find particulars right here.