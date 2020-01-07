Watch: David Warner Makes Young Fan’s Day With Brilliant Gesture

The ball-tampering scandal had hit Australian cricket onerous however they’ve turned issues round swiftly and look to be returning to their greatest. Australia have been nothing wanting distinctive prior to now few months, successful hearts of Aussie followers all around the globe with their on-field performances. Not simply on the sector, Australian cricketers appear to be doing the fitting issues off the sector as nicely. On Tuesday, a video began doing the rounds on Twitter the place Australia opener David Warner may be performing some batting observe, and because the left-hander makes his means off the bottom, he’s seen handing his bat to a younger fan within the crowd.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts posted the video on his official Twitter deal with with the likes of Dean Jones reacting to it.

Nice gesture @davidwarner31 https://t.co/g45C8o5So4 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) January 7, 2020

On Monday, Australia crushed New Zealand by 279 runs within the Sydney Check to assert a Three-Zero collection sweep.

Nathan Lyon completed along with his second 5-wicket haul of the match.

Australia had scored 454 of their first innings, powered by Marnus Labuschagne’s maiden Check double-century. Regardless of debutant Glenn Phillips’ combating fifty, a Lyon-inspired Australia skittled them out for 256.

David Warner then bagged his 24th Check century as Australia declared for 217/2. Lyon and Mitchell Starc took away any hopes New Zealand had of a constructive end result, because the guests fell for a meek 136.

The win secured an ideal house summer season for Australia, who gained all of the 5 Checks they performed.

Australia have been unbeatable this season, successful all 5 Checks at house — two in opposition to Pakistan and three in opposition to New Zealand — after retaining the Ashes by drawing the collection 2-2 in England.