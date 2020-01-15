Watch: David Warner’s Hilarious Take On “Bizarre” Stoppage During 1st ODI

India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Australia within the One-Day Worldwide (ODI) collection opener in Mumbai on Tuesday. Chasing a below-par goal of 256 for the win, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch scored unbeaten centuries to assist the guests take 1-Zero lead within the three-match collection. Through the match, a kite flew all the way down to the Wankhede stadium and the play was halted for a quick time frame. After the match, David Warner revealed what all transpired when the match was stopped earlier than the 50th over of India’s innings. Within the post-match press convention Warner mentioned that, he instructed Jasprit Bumrah, who snapped the kite, that it belong to some poor child.

“Well it is the kite festival. I heard so it’s very bizarre, it got caught on Spidercam and I thought it was a little bit dangerous and Bumrah decided to come out and just snap it and I said “that is some poor child’s kite,” but yes it was very bizarre, very bizarre,” Warner mentioned after the primary ODI.

“Bizarre!” Mumbai’s Makar Sankranti competition celebrations led to an uncommon delay @alintaenergy | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hlMn62WsaR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2020

Within the match, Australia captain Aaron Finch gained the toss and invited India to bat within the collection opener.

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the Twenty20 Worldwide collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, failed to offer an excellent begin as he was dismissed by Pat Cummins for 10.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched collectively a 121-run stand for the second wicket however as soon as Ashton Agar dismissed KL Rahul, India stored shedding wickets at common intervals and have been finally bowled out for 255.

The hosts noticed a dramatic collapse as they misplaced their final 9 wickets for simply 121 runs.

In reply, Warner and Finch smashed Indian bowlers to everywhere in the floor as Australia registered a complete win with 74 balls to spare.