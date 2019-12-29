Watch: DDCA Officials Engage In Fist Fight During Annual General Meeting

Delhi and District Cricket Affiliation (DDCA) officers engaged in a fist struggle in the course of the state cricket physique’s annual common assembly on Sunday. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir tweeted a video during which some officers of the DDCA could be seen exchanging blows on stage. Gautam Gambhir requested BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and board secretary Jay Shah to dissolve the state unit with instant impact, demanding a life ban for these concerned within the struggle. “DDCA GOES ‘ALL OUT’… AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved,” the previous India opener captioned the video on Twitter.

In line with information company IANS, DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda is amongst those that could be seen within the melee which reportedly arose after the members couldn’t agree on the agenda handed on the assembly.

The DDCA posted an announcement on its official Twitter deal with, with out mentioning the fracas on the AGM.

“Thank you members. The Board of Directors of the DDCA extends its sincere gratitude and thanks all its esteemed members for having attended the AGM of the Company on a chilly and cold Sunday morning and having extended their wholehearted support and backing the Board’s vision and endeavour to take the Company to greater heights. Warmest regards,” the DDCA said.

Quickly after the drama-filled AGM, the DDCA named Justice Deepak Verma as Ombudsman and introduced that the president of the affiliation will probably be elected by January 13.

“We had five points. All were adopted. Yes we had a few debates, but nothing worth mentioning,” DDCA director Sanjay Bhardwaj advised IANS.

It was a fractious AGM the place lot of chaos took centrestage. Joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was allegedly manhandled by Apex Council members.

The agenda was additionally supposedly compelled by regardless of dissent in accordance with sources.

Whereas the primary two factors on the agenda have been accounts associated, the third had re-appointment of two administrators. Within the fifth level, the appointment of recent Ombudsman was chartered with Justice Deepak Verma tasked to do the job.

