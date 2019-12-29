Watch: Dean Jones Compares BJ Watling’s Dismissal To “Rocking Horse Poo”

Nathan Lyon struck within the 50th over to take away BJ Watling for 22 within the just-concluded second Check of the three-match sequence between Australia and New Zealand on the Melbourne Cricket Floor (MCG) on Sunday. BJ Watling performed a ahead defensive shot however the ball spun and took the within edge and went straight into the arms of David Warner, stationed at leg-slip. The Australian opener accomplished a easy catch to place Australia on observe of an enormous win. Cricket Australia took to Twitter to share the video of Watling’s dismissal. “Bet you’ve never seen a dismissal like that, ” the video was captioned.

Guess you’ve got by no means seen a dismissal like that! #AUSvNZ | https://t.co/Q5Lvt45rWO pic.twitter.com/pb3qJBfSiX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2019

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones got here up with a humorous response to Cricket Australia’s tweet and in contrast the 34-year-old’s dismissal to a “rocking horse poo”.

“This dismissal is as rare as rocking horse poo,” Dean Jones tweeted.

This dismissal is as uncommon as rocking horse poo! https://t.co/SZxz0DV9Vq — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) December 29, 2019

Within the match, Australia declared their second innings at 168 for 5 on Day 4, setting New Zealand a mammoth goal of 488.

New Zealand’s quest of a dream run-chase was off to a poor begin as James Pattinson eliminated Tom Latham within the ninth over and adopted up the great begin by eradicating New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for a duck.

BJ Watling then stitched a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with opening batsman Tom Blundell however Nathan Lyon broke the stand by eradicating the Watling.

For New Zealand, Tom Blundell went onto to attain his second Check hundred.

Nathan Lyon ended up taking 4 wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Check at Melbourne and the sequence on Sunday with Blundell’s battling century proving futile.