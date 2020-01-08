WATCH | Deepika Padukone visits JNU campus to express solidarity with students

Deepika Padukone at JNUTwitter

The nation has witnessed protests at a number of areas for the reason that assault at college students of Jawaharlal Nehru College by masked goons. Individuals, together with celebrities, have come out within the streets to demand justice for the scholars.

Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus on Tuesday night to sentence the assault and specific solidarity with the scholars. She didn’t say a phrase however stood alongside the scholars together with her head bent down.

The images of her at JNU have gone viral.

Within the footage and movies, we see Deepika standing with a bunch of scholars who have been attacked together with the president of the scholars’ union, Aishe Ghosh, and former pupil chief Kanhaiya Kumar.

As per media stories, Deepika reached the campus round 7:30 pm to attend a public assembly, which lasted for 15 minutes, put up which she spoke to some members of pupil’s council and left.

Because the political situation within the nation is delicate, few eminent leaders from well-known events are focusing on Deepika. Some individuals are demanding a ban on her upcoming movie Chhapaak. Individuals have additionally mentioned that her transfer was merely for the promotion of the movie.

This is not the primary time such allegations have been levelled towards the actor. A 12 months in the past, previous to the discharge of Padmaavat, Deepika was threatened by Karni Sena.

Deepika is in Delhi for promotion of her movie Chhapaak which is about to hit the theatre on January 10th. Her movie will likely be clashing with Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

