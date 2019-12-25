Watch: Dhawan’s Son Zoravar Motivates Him To Play In Most Unusual Way

Shikhar Dhawan is again into the Indian squad after lacking out on India’s current collection in opposition to the West Indies as a result of an damage. The 34-year-old left-handed opener has been included in squads for three-match T20 Worldwide collection in opposition to Sri Lanka and three-match One-day Worldwide rubber in opposition to Australia. Earlier than making his comeback within the first T20I in Guwahati on January 5, 2020, Shikhar Dhawan needs to spend “quality family time”. On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video of him amusingly being bashed by his son Zoravar, who was making an attempt to inspire him to play.

“My head coach motivating me to play. Gabbar ko sirf chota gabbar hi maar sakta hai. Zoravar and my wife are coming to visit and I am so excited to spend quality family time with them,” Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram.

Within the video, lovable Zoravar will be seen kicking his dad on his head.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh commented laughing emojis on Dhawan’s hilarious Instagram put up.

Dhawan suffered accidents on finger, neck, eyes and knee in concluding yr 2019. The Indian opener is able to make a “fresh start” within the new yr, reminding his critics that his “class is permanent”.

“This is a fresh start for me. I was hit on the finger, then on the neck, bruised eye and then stitches on the knee. Good news is New Year is coming. I am happy that KL has done so well. He has grabbed the opportunity. So I am going to go and express myself,” Dhawan advised choose group of reporters after ending his coaching session in New Delhi.

Dhawan revealed that this New Yr is particular for him as a result of his spouse Ayesha and son Zorawar are “shifting their base to India”.

(With PTI inputs)