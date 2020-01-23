Watch Diplo Come On Down On The Price Is Right

The Worth Is Proper 's Music Week has up to now seen visits from Anderson .Paak, Fall Out Boy, and Haim. At present it continues with a go to from Diplo.

Within the footage beneath, Diplo seems in cowboy garb as his nation alter ego Thomas Wesley. Announcer George Grey summons him to the stage with the present's catchphrase “Come on down!” Underneath his denim jacket he wears a tie-dye T-shirt with the phrases “DREW CAREY IS MY FAVORITE DJ.” Photographs recommend additional digicam mugging by Mr Pentz. You might behold these wonders beneath.

Enjoyable Truth: @DrewFromTV is @ diplo's favourite DJ. 😉 Don't miss this star at the moment on #PriceIsRight! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1MRoQxAyZa – The Worth Is Proper (@PriceIsRight) January 23, 2020