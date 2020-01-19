News TV SHOWS

Watch Drake Maverick Ruin Elias’ Concert At WWE Live Event

January 19, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE Information


By Felix Upton

Elias is a babyface now which suggests he will get to enchantment to the hometown crowd. He did this in a giant means lately when WWE went to Knoxville.

Drake Maverick sang Rocky Prime together with Elias for a bit. Maverick tried his personal model of singing. Then he determined that he would relatively beat down The Drifter. Maverick didn’t appear to understand this as he tweeted out his opinion on the favored native tune.

Rocky Prime? Terrible.

We’ll need to see if Drake Maverick and Elias will keep on their feud throughout Friday Night time SmackDown. A minimum of the followers in Knoxville appeared to take pleasure in themselves.

Rocky Prime? Terrible. @IAmEliasWWE #WWE #WWEKnoxville #WWELive pic.twitter.com/J74eb4lfN3

— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 19, 2020



Felix Upton
8833 posts
1 feedback

Growth goes the dynamite!

Prev Submit

Brandi Rhodes Passport Stolen — Can not Attend Chris Jericho Cruise

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment