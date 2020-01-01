Watch Emily Blunt escape more monsters in spine-chilling trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

The primary official trailer for A Quiet Place Half II has arrived – and it appears to be like extra action-packed than its predecessor.

Learn extra: Tense horror A Quiet Place is the proper movie for cinema narcs

A Quiet Place Half II takes place after the occasions of the primary instalment, an unique thriller directed, written by and starring John Krasinski (The Workplace), reverse his spouse Emily Blunt.

A synopsis for A Quiet Place Half II reads: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Watch the trailer under:

A Quiet Place Half II is written and directed by John Krasinski and produced by Michael Bay, with different producers Andrew Type, Brad Fuller and Krasinski.

It stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) in roles nonetheless undisclosed.

The primary film noticed Evelyn Abbott and her husband Lee having to guard their household from unknown alien creatures who hunt prey with their abnormally sharp listening to – which means the Abbotts should reside in near-silence.

A Quiet Place acquired enthusiastic critiques, incomes a Licensed Recent rating on critiques aggregator Rotten Tomatoes standing at 95%, and the sequel was confirmed a mere matter of months after the discharge. Manufacturing wrapped earlier this yr, when the primary on-set photograph was launched.

A Quiet Place Half II shall be launched in UK cinemas on 6 March, 2020.