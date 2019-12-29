Watch: England Stars Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad Involved In On-Field Spat

England’s tour of South Africa did not get off to one of the best of begins with sickness sweeping by the touring occasion. England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler joined England’s lengthening sick checklist on the third day of the primary Check towards South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday. And there appears to be extra hassle brewing throughout the staff. A video surfaced on Saturday, wherein two key members of the England staff — Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad — could be seen having a heated argument in the course of the third day’s play.

Luckily for the opposite gamers and workers within the England camp, and their supporters, in the direction of the top of the video, the duo could be seen giving one another a fist bump.

West Indies’ legendary quick bowler Michael Holding and former England captain Nasser Hussain have been within the commentary field on the time of the incident and that is what they made from it.

“Well that doesn’t look like a very friendly conversation, does it?” Michael Holding began off.

“Not too sure what started it, but hopefully it will end soon.”

“When Pretorius was on his way out to bat, there was a little bit of a conversation between the captain (Root), vice-captain (Stokes) and Stuart Broad. Not too sure what it was all about, what started it, but obviously the vice-captain was not a very happy man,” added Holding.

“Tempers fray but I’m pleased that a few words were exchanged, to be honest. Got a problem with each other, Broad said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and Engand’s vice-captain picks him up on it. Don’t have a problem with that at all,” Nasser Hussain stated concerning the incident.

In the meantime, England had one thing to cheer about by the top of Day three. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley raised English hopes of a shocking win with a strong opening partnership after England have been set a difficult 376-run goal for victory.

England have been 121 for one wicket on the shut of play, needing one other 255 runs to win. The left-handed Burns and right-handed Sibley placed on 92 for the primary wicket earlier than Sibley pushed again a return catch to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj after making a affected person 29.

Burns made 77 not out and noticed out the day with first innings top-scorer Joe Denly, who was on 10.

