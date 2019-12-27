WATCH | ‘Exhausted’ Akash Ambani gets ‘fed-up’ after being constantly asked for photo with Shloka Ambani

Shloka Mehta, Akash AmbaniInstagram

It isn’t straightforward being a celeb, particularly in case you are one the media can not get sufficient of. Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta and scion Akash Ambani aren’t any completely different. The couple will get hounded for pictures anyplace they go. And whereas they appeared to take pleasure in it for some time, lately, Akash Ambani didn’t appear to be in a temper for being clicked.

Akash Ambani and Shloka lately attended a charity occasion by sister Isha Ambani. Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Kiara Advani and plenty of different Bollywood celebs have been current on the occasion. Akash Ambani arrived in fashion with spouse Shloka Mehta. The duo appeared ravishing in black. Whereas Shloka wore a tassel halter-neck gown, Akash wore a dashing black three-piece go well with.

As quickly because the couple headed in direction of the venue, paparazzi requested them to pose for pictures. The duo fortunately obliged. However when a cameraperson requested them ‘sir photograph nahi mila’, Akash giving an ‘exhausted’ and ‘fed-up’ look mentioned, “areyy.. paanch mila..”. Whereas many celebs have typically lashed out on the media for his or her fixed calls for for photos, Akash and Shloka have by no means been disrespectful. The way in which Akash obliged this time too, proves how down-to-earth he’s. The duo smiled fortunately once more after which left.

Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand ceremony on March 9 at Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complicated. Their marriage ceremony noticed the crème-de-la-crème of society in full attendance. As per a report in Lady’s Period, the Ambanis had determined to present an beautiful diamond set to Shloka Mehta as a marriage current. Nita Ambani wished to present one thing fairly distinctive and particular to Shloka and thus selected shopping for a gorgeous set constituted of essentially the most enticing diamonds. The diamond-set is rumoured to be fairly a distinct segment in its design and lower.

Ever since their marriage ceremony, Akash and Shloka have emerged as one of many favorite of the trade. The 2 are sometimes clicked sharing candid moments with one another and having fun with one another’s firm.