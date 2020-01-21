WATCH: Father Arrested For Starting Wild Brawl At Son’s High School Wrestling Match

Numerous high professional wrestlers as soon as wrestled in highschool. We’re hoping that none of their matches turned out like this.

A father rushed the mat throughout a highschool wrestling meet to assault his son’s opponent on Sunday. This noticed him being carted off to jail.

NEXT ON 9: A highschool wrestling match, turned all out brawl! Why? Police stated a mother or father attacked a teenage wrestler, throughout a match in opposition to his son. “I looked up and this guy starts running from the bleachers down to the mat,” one witness stated. The story, subsequent at 6!

The wild brawl that was caught on video. Ultimately, 54 yr previous Barry Lee Jones was arrested and processed on the Carraburrus County Jail. He was arrested for easy assault and disorderly conduct. His son’s opponent was not injured within the assault.

He was later launched on a $1,000 bond. FOX eight experiences that this entire mess began after his son’s opponent used an unlawful transfer throughout the match.

Some dad and mom ought to simply wait within the automobile till their child’s extracurricular actions are over.