Watch for Seahawks, Beast Mode, to advance beyond wild-card weekend

They’re the one highway favorite on wild-card weekend and, odds apart, simply is perhaps the most effective guess to advance.

Partly as a result of their opponent is so beat up. Partly as a result of no one had a greater file as a visiting staff this season. And partly as a result of they’re merely the higher staff.

Each virtually had this weekend off, because the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) got here simply as near profitable the NFC West division and incomes a bye because the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) got here to ending second within the NFC East and out of the playoffs altogether.

Nearer, in reality, however we’ll get to that shortly.

If it looks as if the Seahawks have just about grow to be a everlasting fixture of the playoff image, it’s as a result of that’s certainly the case. They’ve solely didn’t qualify as soon as up to now eight years (in 2017, once they had the file the Eagles had this season) and 4 occasions since 2002.

Within the dearly departed 2010s, that they had a 100-59-1 (.628) regular-season file which was fourth-best within the NFL, behind solely the New England Patriots (125-35-Zero, .781), Inexperienced Bay Packers (102-56-2, .644) and Pittsburgh Steelers (102-57-1, .641), however in a bit printed Wednesday by NFL.com’s Marc Sessler, they had been rated the second-best staff of the last decade as a result of they’ve been “forced to tangle with Jim Harbaugh’s Niners inside a rough-and-tumble” division.

Since stealing Russell Wilson with a third-round decide within the 2012 NFL draft, the Seahawks haven’t completed decrease than second place, gained 4 division titles and have been to 2 Tremendous Bowls. They defeated the Denver Broncos 43-Eight in XLVIII and, one yr later, misplaced the ultimate recreation 28-24 to the Patriots due to the notorious choice to throw a move (which wound up being intercepted by Malcolm Butler) quite than permit Marshawn Lynch (aka Beast Mode) to barge by means of from the one-yard line with solely seconds left on the clock.

Extra on him shortly, too.

The Seahawks misplaced only one highway recreation this season — a 28-12 choice to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. Eight. Two weeks earlier, they had been on the similar venue they’ll play Sunday at Four:40 p.m., Lincoln Monetary Discipline, they usually beat the Eagles 17-9.

Philadelphia was rather a lot more healthy again then. A look on the harm report exhibits the standing of 24 Eagles is on the very least doubtful this weekend. Fifteen of them are out for the season. Star tight finish Zach Ertz (ribs) is listed as week-to-week, though there seems to be a sliver of hope he’ll obtain clearance for contact sooner or later this week.

The Seahawks have various key accidents too, together with working backs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise, all of whom are completed till subsequent yr. However they had been lucky to signal a Seattle icon to assist reduce the load.

Suiting up for the primary time since making six begins for the Oakland Raiders final season, Lynch really had extra carries than any again within the recreation when he ran 12 occasions for 34 yards and a very talked-about landing in Sunday’s 26-21 loss to the 49ers. Victory was mere inches past their attain as tight finish Jacob Hollister was stopped simply wanting breaking the aircraft of the purpose line on Seattle’s last play of the evening.

The Seahawks tousled simply earlier than that when, after Wilson spiked the ball with 23 seconds on the clock, they had been hit with a delay-of-game penalty that had moved the ball from the 49ers one-yard line to the 5.

Head coach Pete Carroll defined on his weekly spot with ESPN Seattle that the issue arose once they tried to get Lynch in for a shot on the game-winning landing. Earlier than that, that they had been in a passing-personal alignment with 4 receivers and a decent finish and, earlier than that, Travis Homer had been working the ball in the course of the collection.

Lynch watched from the sidelines as a result of, mentioned Carroll, there hadn’t been sufficient time in the course of the week to get him up to the mark with their two-minute offence.

“Was Marshawn delayed a little bit? He was hesitant,” Carroll mentioned. “He was supposed to go, and we just needed to get it done. Sometimes when you spike the ball and kill the clock, guys kind of sense that it’s a timeout and it’s not, it’s just a regular sequence. By the time he got out there, they called the play, we were late, and that’s it.”

And due to it, they face the Eagles of their sixth wild-card recreation of the last decade. They’re 5-1 in them over that point, dropping solely to the Dallas Cowboys (24-22) final yr.

The matchup for the ultimate recreation of this weekend has Seattle with the eight-ranked offence and 26th-ranked defence up in opposition to a Philadelphia staff that has the 14th-ranked offence and 10th-ranked defence. Eagles working again Jordan Howard suited up for Sunday’s division-clinching 34-17 win over the Four-12 New York Giants — his first recreation since struggling a Week 9 shoulder harm — however he didn’t contact the ball. Miles Sanders is “likely” to be part of the backfield, however Carson Wentz’s passing choices are restricted, given Ertz’s standing and accidents to Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor that compelled the Eagles to convey again Shelton Gibson for the roster spot left vacant by the lack of guard Brandon Brooks to a shoulder harm on Sunday. Gibson, a former fifth-round decide in 2017, has performed 20 video games over his first two NFL seasons, however totally on particular groups.

The Eagles defence did a very good job on Wilson throughout their regular-season assembly, holding him to 13 completions, on 25 makes an attempt, for 200 yards. They’ll must be simply as environment friendly with Seattle’s MVP candidate once more to have any hope of profitable on wild card weekend. However, regardless of being simply 1.5-point underdogs, it appears impossible that the upset happens.