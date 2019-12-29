News

WATCH: Former CSU star and Falcons OL Ty Sambrailo scores longest offensive TD for a 300-plus pound player

December 30, 2019
1 Min Read

Christian McCaffrey wasn’t the one Colorado participant to etch his identify within the NFL historical past e-book on Sunday.

Falcons offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo, who starred at Colorado State College, caught a 35-yard landing cross from Matt Ryan within the first quarter in opposition to the Buccaneers. Sambrailo, listed at 6-foot-5 and 311 kilos, scored the longest offensive landing by a participant who weighed at the very least 300 kilos.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment