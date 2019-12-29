WATCH: Former CSU star and Falcons OL Ty Sambrailo scores longest offensive TD for a 300-plus pound player

Christian McCaffrey wasn’t the one Colorado participant to etch his identify within the NFL historical past e-book on Sunday.

Falcons offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo, who starred at Colorado State College, caught a 35-yard landing cross from Matt Ryan within the first quarter in opposition to the Buccaneers. Sambrailo, listed at 6-foot-5 and 311 kilos, scored the longest offensive landing by a participant who weighed at the very least 300 kilos.