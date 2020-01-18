Watch: Glenn Maxwell’s Scoop Shot Ends In Bizarre Dismissal

Glenn Maxwell had shocked the cricketing world when he introduced that he was taking time away from the sport after “experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health”. It was not identified if one of many world’s greatest T20 batsman will ever return. However he did and the way. Couple of months after battling psychological well being points, Glenn Maxwell as soon as once more showcased his sensible batting expertise within the ongoing Large Bash League (BBL). The 31-year-old, who’s captaining the Melbourne Stars, is presently the sixth-highest run-getter in BBL 2019 however on Saturday issues did not as deliberate for Maxwell.

The Australian all-rounder got here into bat together with his crew in a spot of hassle at 81 for 4. Maxwell and opener Hilton Cartwright stitched a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket however in a bid to up the scoring price for the Melbourne Stars, Maxwell perished.

Maxwell, who is thought for hitting some outlandish photographs, tried an formidable scoop, ramp shot nevertheless it led to full catastrophe. The correct-hander acquired right into a tangle and ended up getting an edge and giving a easy catch to the wicketkeeper.

Watch Glenn Maxwell’s uncommon dismissal right here:

That is stiff. A failed scoop from Maxwell nearly sums up the Stars innings up to now #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/jLAN1O1Ipk — KFC Large Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2020

In 9 BBL matches this season, Maxwell has scored 316 runs at a mean of 79. His strike-rate of 170.81 is the perfect among the many high 15 batsmen in BBL 2019.

Solely three batsmen for the Melbourne Stars acquired into double figures with opener Cartwright remaining unbeaten on 58 off 56 balls.

Regardless of a poor batting total show for the Melbourne Stars, the bowlers stepped as much as the plate and restricted the Perth Scorchers to 131 for 9 within the chase. The 10-run win helped Melbourne Stars lengthen their lead on the high of the BBL desk.

Melbourne Stars now have a helpful seven factors lead over second-placed Sydney Sixers, who’ve a sport in hand.