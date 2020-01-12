Watch: Goalkeeper’s Shocking Howler Gifts Opposition Late Win

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina made a catastrophic error that price his group Napoli expensive and gifted Lazio an important 1-Zero win in Serie A on the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night time. The win helped Lazio push their successful streak to a membership file of 10 video games as they inflicted a second consecutive defeat on Serie A runners-up Napoli. The match appeared to be headed for a goalless draw however all that modified with eight minutes remaining when Colombian worldwide David Ospina was caught in possession inside his personal field.

Lazio’s Ciro Motionless pounced to curve in his 20th league purpose in 19 video games to the delight of the house crowd because the membership marked their 120th anniversary.

Right here is Ospina’s surprising mistake that gifted Lazio the win:

OSPINA la cago.. pic.twitter.com/SPfnr1x3BR — PEDRO JAVIER PRIETO (@prietopedro1) January 11, 2020

Lazio are chasing their first Scudetto since 2000.

“What is missing for the Scudetto? To be honest, we’re not missing much,” stated coach Simone Inzaghi.

“We keep conceding crazy goals,” stated Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso whose aspect drop to 10th place.

In the meantime, Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his first begin again at AC Milan by scoring in a 2-Zero win over Cagliari.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic had come on as an alternative within the goalless draw in opposition to Sampdoria final weekend, days after his return to Italy.

However he performed the complete match in Sardinia scoring after 64 minutes for his first Milan purpose since leaving the membership for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) eight years in the past.

