Watch Grimes Explain The Lyrics To “My Name Is Dark”

Now that Grimes has revealed her huge private information, it's again to the promotional path for Miss Anthropocene , her first album since 2015 's Artwork Angels , which lastly drops subsequent month. As we speak which means breaking down the album's single “My Name Is Dark” for Genius.

That is notable for a pair causes. For one factor, Grimes usually doesn’t do a variety of video interviews, however between this Genius piece and her current go to to Zane Lowe’s present, she’s been on digicam loads these days. Additionally, she has talked earlier than about disliking the sound of her singing with out vocal results, however on this video she sings the “My Name Is Dark” lyrics a cappella. (It sounds good, c!)

She begins by explaining that the tune was initially titled “That’s What The Drugs Are For” however somebody knowledgeable her she couldn’t preserve that title. We're instructed after developing with the demo in about 12 minutes she spent roughly 100 hours on producing and mixing the observe, and that she wished it to sound “like a roaring beast,” like, say, “leviathan in the mist” or a “giant behemoth kind of thing,” and that the method was “a nightmare of retroactive painting” however she liked it upon completion .

As for the subject material, she compares the tune's no-fucks-given perspective to the Joker: “When you don't care if you live or die, when you're so depressed that you're like, 'Whatever, fuck it.' “There are additionally references to her contentious relationship with the media (hello once more), her youthful days in Montreal, breaking issues whereas singing alongside to” Bullet With Butterfly Wings, “and far more. It's fairly detailed and fascinating, and you may watch all of it beneath.

Miss Anthropocene is out 2 / 21 on 4AD.