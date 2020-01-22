Watch HAIM Play Drums On The Price Is Right

With the Grammys only a few days away, issues aren't precisely going easily for Music's Greatest Night time proper now. However they nonetheless have The Worth Is Proper working for them! The honored long-running recreation present has determined that that is Music Week, and it's constructing as much as the Grammys by that includes a special musician on the present each day this week. That meant we bought Anderson .Paak taking part in a drum solo on Monday, and it meant we bought all three HAIM sisters taking part in drums on the present in the present day.

The members of HAIM had been launched on the present in the present day with the massive doorways opening (like they had been a brand new automotive) whereas all three sisters performed drums collectively. In a fast dialog with host Drew Carey, Carey revealed that he truly is aware of the Haim sisters, since he's carried out a profit with them. Este Haim additionally stated that she’s an enormous Worth Is Proper fan and that she’s been within the viewers earlier than, which someway doesn’t appear remotely stunning. Additionally, she makes bass faces even when she's drumming. Watch the looks beneath.

Additionally, we didn’t put up about it on the time, however Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump had been on yesterday’s present. They didn’t play drums, however Wentz did spin the massive wheel.

They need to've simply handed out all of the Grammys on The Worth Is Proper this 12 months and gotten it carried out with rapidly.